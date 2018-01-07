Wenger Likens George Weah’s Life To Film Script

Arsene Wenger has compared the life of George Weah to a film script following his former player’s election as president of Liberia. Weah, who played for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during a glittering career, last week secured a stunning run-off victory in the West African country’s first democratic transfer of power in decades. […]

The post Wenger Likens George Weah’s Life To Film Script appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

