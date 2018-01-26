Wenger: Signing One More Player This Summer Is a Possibility, I Still Need Giroud In Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has hinted that a player could arrive at the club before the end of the January transfer window.

Wenger who has added two players to his squad in the current window refused to divulge the name of the player expected to arrive on or before the transfer deadline day.

Arsenal signed Greek centre-back, Konstantinos Mavropanos, from PAS Giannina for a fee in the region of £1.8m and also brought in Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in a swoop deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners.

“It is far from close. It is possible we will recruit someone else, but I won’t give you a name,” Wenger said during his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s game against Swansea City next Tuesday.

“I cannot tell you more. We have nothing to announce. At the moment, we stay where we are. We keep our players.

“We have added Mkhitaryan and lost Sanchez.

Wenger also believes new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will fit into any position in midfield.

“He is a great footballer. I will know more about him in 2-3 days as we prepare and find out the best position for him. It doesn’t look like there will be any problems.

“I think he can play in all midfield positions. Box to box, not in a defensive role. All the other positions aren’t out of reach. He has usually been a wide player and can absorb the role as a winger, playmaker, but he can be a box to box player.

On the reported exit of Oliver Giroud, Wenger denied reports that the French international requested to leave the club.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Giroud, but Wenger assured that he will get his chance once he is fit.

“No. I have consistent exchange with him. We speak about it a lot. He has played a lot of games and scored important goals. He is an important player and every player has a lot of respect for him. He will get more games and can only leave if someone else comes in.

“I want Olivier to stay. If nobody comes in, nobody goes out. Maybe one or two young players out on loan, but the experienced side of the squad stays.”

He was however optimistic that Mesut Ozil will sign a new deal at the club. The German international’s contract at the Emirates runs out in the summer.

“Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club. Hopefully, we will manage to do that very soon. Not close enough to be optimistic, but not far enough to be pessimistic.

“The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are. We aren’t close enough to tell you yes, he will stay.

On Cazorla, Wenger said it will be difficult for the Spaniard to return to action for the club in 2018. He also added that his fitness will be a major consideration handing him a new deal.

“He (Cazorla) was expected to be back in now. He had a new surgery. I am not informed about his medical situation. I wished him well about two weeks ago but he hasn’t come back yet.

“Medical people know better than I do if he will play again in 2018. It will be hard for him. We love him (Cazorla) and he is a great footballer, but you need to be right to play at the intensity of the Premier League.

“It depends on his medical availability at the top level. If he is fit, yes. If he isn’t then we have to see.”

On Arsenal’s game against Swansea, the Frenchman admitted it was difficult playing against teams at the bottom of the table. Swansea are 20th in the English Premier League table.

He said: “It is tougher. Teams are organised and ready to fight for 90 minutes. You see more teams with 30 percent possession who win the game. We see it more and more.

“When you don’t win, you are criticised. It is a good warning for us because Liverpool are a good attacking team. They are good going forward, but they couldn’t break down Swansea.”

Wwnger also clarified his comments regarding Tottenham Hotspur, stating that Mauricio Pochettino had been mislead.

Prior to Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger had said to the media “celebrate some teams who have not been in a final for 25 years”, a statement which was taken as a dig at Tottenham and Liverpool, who together have lifted only two trophies in the last 10 years.

“I just complained that we are always in the hot spot. I didn’t speak about Tottenham at all or think about them. It was a general example.

“I have worked for 20 years here and respect the press but I don’t accept to be questioned about things I haven’t said.

“He said I have to focus on Arsenal and he is right.

“I have no problem with him or anybody else.”

