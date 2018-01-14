 Wetangula, Kalonzo holding secret meetings with Jubilee? – ZIPO.CO.KE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wetangula, Kalonzo holding secret meetings with Jubilee? – ZIPO.CO.KE

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


ZIPO.CO.KE

Wetangula, Kalonzo holding secret meetings with Jubilee?
ZIPO.CO.KE
Ford Kenya party leader and National Super Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula is on the defensive following claims that he has been holding secret meetings with Jubilee agents. The Bungoma Senator has responded to claims made by the self-declared
Wetangula's Party denies holding secret meetings with Jubilee agentsTUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.