 What A Cow Says About The President | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What A Cow Says About The President

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Columns | 0 comments

There was a video of President Muhammadu Buhari that shocked me recently and undermined my confidence in his ability to end the deadly attacks by Fulani herdsmen. It was not the video of him purportedly admiring a cow in his Daura ranch on a tablet. And certainly not the tape of his reported visit to […]

The post What A Cow Says About The President appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.