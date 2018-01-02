What Amaechi said after close-door meeting with Buhari

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says Federal Government may increase the transport fares of the rail services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the inauguration of 10 new luxurious coaches. Ameachi said this in a chat with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday. […]

