 What does early 2018 have in store for Bitcoin? – Yahoo Finance | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What does early 2018 have in store for Bitcoin? – Yahoo Finance

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Yahoo Finance

What does early 2018 have in store for Bitcoin?
Yahoo Finance
2017 saw itself out with the promise of a $20,000 Bitcoin, but then snatched it away, along with lots of new “investors” hoping for an early Christmas present. It wasn't to be – so – what does 2018 have in store for this crypto? BTC/USD Daily Chart
A Bullish Sign For Bitcoin, Ripple, And Other CryptocurrenciesForbes

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.