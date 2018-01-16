 What Does The Slang Mean “Awon Omo Science Students” | Nigeria Today
What Does The Slang Mean “Awon Omo Science Students”

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Awon Omo Science Students Meaning: is a Yoruba  word for Naughty children it was used by popular  Nigeria musician Olamide in recent album titled “Science Students” what does the slang mean awon omo science students an online may ask? Answer: Awon Oma means the naughty  children , so what the singer was singing is Naughty […]

