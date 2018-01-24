 What Equatorial Guinea President, Mbasogo told Buhari about his performance | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Equatorial Guinea President, Mbasogo told Buhari about his performance

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for defeating Boko Haram. Recall that, Buhari met with Mbasogo in Aso Rock on Tuesday. Mbasogo described Boko Haram terrorists as ‘dogs’, insisting that only dogs kill people mercilessly for their selfish reasons. Addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the […]

What Equatorial Guinea President, Mbasogo told Buhari about his performance

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.