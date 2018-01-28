What govts must do to reduce crimes, political instability – Falana
Human rights activist Femi Falana has urged governments in Africa to enroll more children in schools as a means of getting them off the streets where they are exposed to crimes and other causes of political instability. Warning that Africa was being left behind in the global educational revolution, Falana argued that the main pillar […]
What govts must do to reduce crimes, political instability – Falana
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!