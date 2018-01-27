What I said was too much and I apologize to Lil Kesh – Reekado Banks | WATCH

Mavin Records superstar Reekado Banks has apologized to rapper Lil Kesh for his outburst on stage sometime last year. A video making the rounds after one of his shows sees the singer telling the audience that he was better than Lil Kesh using the words “I better pass him papa” Speaking with Vibe NG during […]

The post What I said was too much and I apologize to Lil Kesh – Reekado Banks | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

