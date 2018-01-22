What I will do as Liberia president – George Weah
Former soccer star, George Weah, on Monday took the oath of office as the 24th President of Liberia with a pledge to build an equal, free and just country. Delivering his inaugural address, Weah promised to do everything within his powers to be the agent of change that Liberians had yearned for over the years. […]
