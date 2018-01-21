 What Nakuru must fix now to earn new found city status – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Nakuru must fix now to earn new found city status – The Standard

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

What Nakuru must fix now to earn new found city status
The Standard
Last September, the Cabinet approved elevation of two more towns to cities, bringing the number of Kenyan cities to five. If Parliament amends the Urban Areas and Cities Act of 2011, Nakuru and Eldoret will acquire city status. ALSO READ: Four rebel

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.