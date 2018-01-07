 What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me About Nigeria In The Dying Months Of Last Year When I Visited Him – Charles Ogbu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me About Nigeria In The Dying Months Of Last Year When I Visited Him – Charles Ogbu

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Oh, Nnamdi Nwannekaenyi Okwu Kenny Kanu, you saw Nigeria for the unworkable entity it has always been. You went to the UK to read political economics purposely to enable you understand why Nigeria was/is not working. After careful examination undertaken with the exactitude of a Jewish prophet, you arrived at the conclusion that the country […]

The post What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me About Nigeria In The Dying Months Of Last Year When I Visited Him – Charles Ogbu appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.