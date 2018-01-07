What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me About Nigeria In The Dying Months Of Last Year When I Visited Him – Charles Ogbu

Oh, Nnamdi Nwannekaenyi Okwu Kenny Kanu, you saw Nigeria for the unworkable entity it has always been. You went to the UK to read political economics purposely to enable you understand why Nigeria was/is not working. After careful examination undertaken with the exactitude of a Jewish prophet, you arrived at the conclusion that the country […]

The post What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me About Nigeria In The Dying Months Of Last Year When I Visited Him – Charles Ogbu appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

