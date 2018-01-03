What Shittu said after close-door meeting with Buhari
Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday said he updated President Muhammadu Buhari on the approved procurement of two new satellites from China. Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the president in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shittu said the China EXIM bank had agreed to pay the entire 550million […]
