What Umeh’s entry to Senate would do to other South-East Senators – APGA chieftain, Aniagoh
A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Ifeanyi Aniagoh has said that the entry of Chief Victor Umeh to the Senate will spur other senators in the zone. Aniagoh, who described the victory of Umeh in Saturday’s Senatorial Election Rerun as a victory for the Igbo nation, said the former APGA national […]
What Umeh’s entry to Senate would do to other South-East Senators – APGA chieftain, Aniagoh
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!