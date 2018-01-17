What VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo said in his Lecture at Harvard
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the transformation in Africa was driven by its ambitious businessmen and women stepping beyond national boundaries to global sphere. Osinbajo made the declaration at the inaugural Africa Rising lecture of the Harvard University Business School on Tuesday, a release issued by Laolu Akande, the Vice President’s Media Aide, […]
The post What VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo said in his Lecture at Harvard appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!