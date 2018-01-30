 What you need to do with returned cheques – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What you need to do with returned cheques – The Punch

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Deccan Chronicle

What you need to do with returned cheques
The Punch
A returned cheque is a cheque that the bank does not honour. The cheque will be returned to the bank that submitted the cheque for payment (typically the recipients or payee's bank). If you are the cheque writer, it means that your bank will not pay
Banks in Telangana refuse to bear cheque costsDeccan Chronicle

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.