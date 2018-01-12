What you should know corps members need to know about Batch B orientation exercise
The NYSC 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to hold in Fifteen (15) NYSC Orientation Camps only. Sulaiman Kazaure, NYSC direcotr-general, in a statement said youth corps members should resume in orientation camps on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 The orientation course will take place in 15 states, which are Abia, Bauchi, Benue, […]
The post What you should know corps members need to know about Batch B orientation exercise appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!