 What’s driving the protests in Iran? – Aljazeera.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What’s driving the protests in Iran? – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

What's driving the protests in Iran?
Aljazeera.com
Iran's anti-government protests are a result of deep-rooted structural issues that have existed for decades, analysts say. Years of social and economic inequality have pushed tens of thousands across the country to rally over the rising cost of living
Iran holds pro-government rallies after six days of protestsPremium Times
Tens of thousands of people have protested in Iran. Here's why.Washington Post
What it's like for Iran's expats to watch protests unfoldCNN
Chicago Tribune –The Jerusalem Post –Irish Times –Haaretz
all 719 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.