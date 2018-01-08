 ‘Where’s our reckoning?’ | Military women gather outside Pentagon in #MeToo protest – Stars and Stripes | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Where’s our reckoning?’ | Military women gather outside Pentagon in #MeToo protest – Stars and Stripes

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Stars and Stripes

'Where's our reckoning?' | Military women gather outside Pentagon in #MeToo protest
Stars and Stripes
Army veteran Nichole Bowen-Crawford, left, speaks Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 during a demonstration outside the Pentagon. She talked about being sexually assaulted during a deployment to Iraq and said she was silenced by her commanders. Bowen-Crawford
Survivors of military sexual assault demand change outside PentagonWTOP
US troops stage #MeTooMilitary protest outside PentagonThe Punch
#MeTooMilitary Protests Defense Department Sexual Assault at the PentagonU.S. News & World Report

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.