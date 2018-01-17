White House releases Results of Trump’s Physical Examination

The White House has released the results of US President Donald Trump‘s physical examination with White House Physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson. In the report published by CNN, the physician described Trump as being in excellent health with his cardiac performance during the physical exam “very good.” The report revealed that Trump is on medication to prevent […]

The post White House releases Results of Trump’s Physical Examination appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

