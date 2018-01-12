Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? – Southern Times Africa
Who is Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa's governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), has a new president – Cyril Ramaphosa. But who is he? Ramaphosa cuts a fitting figure to take over government, stabilise the economy, and secure the constitutional architecture that …
