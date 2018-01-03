 Who Is Leila Amer? Second Egyptian Pop Singer Jailed Over Sexual Music Video – International Business Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who Is Leila Amer? Second Egyptian Pop Singer Jailed Over Sexual Music Video – International Business Times

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


International Business Times

Who Is Leila Amer? Second Egyptian Pop Singer Jailed Over Sexual Music Video
International Business Times
Screen Shot 2018-01-03 at 12 Egyptian pop singer Leila Amer was arrested and jailed for several days after an attorney filed a complaint saying her latest music video put Egypt at "great risk" for promoting sexual behavior. Photo: Screenshot: YouTube

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.