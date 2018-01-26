 Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight – guests include Tom Cruise, Paloma Faith and Rebecca Ferguson – Metro | Nigeria Today
Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight – guests include Tom Cruise, Paloma Faith and Rebecca Ferguson – Metro

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment


Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight – guests include Tom Cruise, Paloma Faith and Rebecca Ferguson
Tom Cruise and Paloma Faith are among the guests joining Graham Norton on his red sofa on Friday night. Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson (no, not the X Factor contestant) is also on the BBC1 show to chat to Graham, as is Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg

