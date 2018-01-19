Who Is The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2018?
At the moment Ihueze Ugochi Mitchell is the emerged winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017. She clinched the award after a keen contest with 36 other girls. Speaking after she was crowned, the new Queen said: “I am overwhelmed and happy for this opportunity. I want to thank the organisers for […]
The post Who Is The Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2018? appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!