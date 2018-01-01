Why 2017 Was The Greatest Year Of My Life – Paul Okoye Reveals
Popular Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye, aka RudeBoy of the defunct Psquare group has revealed that 2017 was the greatest year of his life following the birth of his twin, Nadia, and Nathan.
The singer who broke up with his twin brother to dissolve the Psquare group in 2017 took to his Instagram page to share the photo of his babies with caption;
“The reason why 2017 is da greatest year of my life �� Nadia and Nathan �� #doubledouble #amgrateful #happynewyear”
See what he posted below;
