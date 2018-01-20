Why Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is perfect for NIA DG position – Presidency

The presidency has stated that the newly-appointed Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is “perfect for the job”. SSAP to President Buhari on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this Friday evening when presidential aides and State House staff members held a send-off for Abubakar. Shehu said it was regrettable that the […]

Why Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is perfect for NIA DG position – Presidency

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

