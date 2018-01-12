Why Buhari approved payment of N40m to Obasanjo, Jonathan, Atiku, others – SGF, Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has disclosed why the Federal Government paid N40m to former presidents instead of buying them vehicles as prescribed by the law. Mustapha said the decision was adopted to allow the former Presidents purchase vehicles of their choice. Speaking at the 2018 budget defence session […]

Why Buhari approved payment of N40m to Obasanjo, Jonathan, Atiku, others – SGF, Mustapha

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

