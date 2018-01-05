Why Buhari can’t arrest Fulani herdsmen – Omokri
Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide, on Friday revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari cannot arrest killer Fulani herdsmen. Omokri, a former Personal Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan alleged that Buhari was the Grand Patron of Fulani herdsmen. He also claimed that the President was the “godfather” of the mafia group called Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians. Omokri […]
