Why Buhari Is Conducting Background Checks On Judges

President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be delaying approval for the appointment of Federal High Court and Court of Appeal judges recommended by the National Judicial Council because of ongoing background checks on the judges, a report has claimed. The president was also said to have signed off on compulsory retirement for Justices Adeniyi Ademola and […]

The post Why Buhari Is Conducting Background Checks On Judges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

