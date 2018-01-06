 Why Buhari’s New Year address was not for Nigerians – Clark | Nigeria Today
Why Buhari’s New Year address was not for Nigerians – Clark

The Convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year massage was not for Nigerians. He said this was because the President’s address failed to treat the big issue of restructuring. Faulting Buhari’s position on the ongoing agitations for restructuring of the country, Clark described the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

