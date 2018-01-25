Why DPR’s sealing of filling stations must stop now – NUPENG

Mr Rotimi Benjamin, the Vice-Chairman, South-West, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Wednesday urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to stop sealing filling stations until scarcity of petrol was over. Benjamin gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. According to him, sealing of filling stations in the face of the lingering fuel scarcity will amount to more suffering for motorists.

