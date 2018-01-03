 Why first fruit offering is a fraud – Daddy Freeze | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why first fruit offering is a fraud – Daddy Freeze

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has kicked against first fruit offering practiced in Nigerian churches. OAP Freeze in reaction to the annual offering said collection of January salary from Christians as first fruit is a ‘Fraud from the pits of hell’ which should be stopped. According to him, first fruit is the Holy spirit received […]

Why first fruit offering is a fraud – Daddy Freeze

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.