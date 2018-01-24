Why govt must operate without impunity – Onaiyekan

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Tuesday called on government at all levels to strive to eliminate impunity in the handling of its affairs. This, he said, would be a pragmatic way of encouraging the teaching and practice of ethical values in the country. Onaiyekan made the call while addressing the media […]

Why govt must operate without impunity – Onaiyekan

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

