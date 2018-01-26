Why I attended university 13 years after I left secondary school – actor, Muyiwa Ademola – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Why I attended university 13 years after I left secondary school – actor, Muyiwa Ademola
Premium Times
Yoruba movie actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has opened up about his humble beginnings as he turned 47 on Friday. The actor who began acting in 1991 said he attended university 13 years after he left secondary school because his parents could not afford to pay …
Actor Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates Birthday, Recounts Humble Beginning
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!