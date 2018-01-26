 Why I attended university 13 years after I left secondary school – actor, Muyiwa Ademola – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I attended university 13 years after I left secondary school – actor, Muyiwa Ademola – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Premium Times

Why I attended university 13 years after I left secondary school – actor, Muyiwa Ademola
Premium Times
Yoruba movie actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has opened up about his humble beginnings as he turned 47 on Friday. The actor who began acting in 1991 said he attended university 13 years after he left secondary school because his parents could not afford to pay
Actor Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates Birthday, Recounts Humble BeginningNaija News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.