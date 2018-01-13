 Why I deleted my husband’s photos from Instagram – Mercy Johnson | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I deleted my husband’s photos from Instagram – Mercy Johnson

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood’s leading lady, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed why she deleted her husband’s photos from her Instagram and the reason is not as sinister as some had hoped. According to the voluptuous silver screen goddess, her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie was surprised by the social media rumours that emanated from her act of deletion. She said […]

The post Why I deleted my husband’s photos from Instagram – Mercy Johnson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.