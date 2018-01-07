Why I Impregnated my Mother-in-law – Nasarawa Man Tells Shocking Story

The 45 year-old John Ulaha who impregnated his 42 year-old mother-in-law, Mrs. Ashetu Igbasue reavals why he did the abormination action. He claimed that his mother-in-law seduced him by always exposing herself while they worked on the farm, especially, whenever both of them came together to eat . “She would always sit half-naked before me; […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

