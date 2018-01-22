 Why I Joined Manchester United – Alexis Sanchez | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I Joined Manchester United – Alexis Sanchez

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Manchester United new signing Alexis Sanchez says he left Arsenal because he could not turn down the chance of playing under Jose Mourinho.   The 29-year-old, who will be paid £500,000 weekly, joined the Old Trafford side on Monday. And speaking after his unveiling, the Chilean said he was thrilled to join the “biggest club […]

The post Why I Joined Manchester United – Alexis Sanchez appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.