 Why I Must Marry A Younger Wife – 83yrs Old Billionaire With Many Wives Reveals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I Must Marry A Younger Wife – 83yrs Old Billionaire With Many Wives Reveals

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

83-year-old businessman identified as Jackson Kibor, in the Kanu area of Kenya, has said he has no issue marrying another younger wife to take care of him.   The man recently expressed liberty when he said no one has any authority to lecture him on the number of wives he can marry, adding that old […]

The post Why I Must Marry A Younger Wife – 83yrs Old Billionaire With Many Wives Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.