Why I supported Emmanuel Ekon in 2015 – Aniekan Umanah

Hon. Aniekan Umanah, former commissioner of information, Akwa Ibom State has opened up on why he supported the candidacy of Rt Hon Emmanuel Ekon to represent Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal constituency in the National assembly back in 2015.

Responding to a spurious publication linking him up with a failed digitization contract of Akwa Ibom Broadcasting corporation (AKBC), Umanah said the report was total falsehood and a fictitious work of the author’s imagination.

In a press release signed by Sixtus Tom the personal aide to Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Umanah said he was not aware of any N3. 2 billion digitization contract for AKBC Radio and Television and challenged the author of the article to produce facts and evidence to buttress his claims.

He denied owning any media outfit or even a pin in the Republic of Ghana as claimed by the report. He said he stepped down in 2015 at the instance of the senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and worked so hard to enable the current member, Hon. Emmanuel Ekon to have a second term in office.

Umanah said he was determined to contest and win the election to represent Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal constituency in the National assembly in line with the resolution of the Stakeholders and Party leaders at Independence Hall, Abak, zoning the house of representatives seat to Abak Local government area for justice, equity and fairness to prevail.and called on other aspirant including the current member to support his aspiration.

