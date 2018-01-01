 Why Kano delays December salary —HoS – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Kano delays December salary —HoS – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why Kano delays December salary —HoS
Vanguard
KANO—Kano State's Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Mohammad Na'iya, has attributed the delay in December salary to multiple technical challenges. Na'iya in a chat with Vanguard denied insinuation that government was bankrupt and incapacitated to sustain

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.