‘Why marketers insist on selling petrol above N145/litre’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
'Why marketers insist on selling petrol above N145/litre'
The Nation Newspaper
The Nation learnt that the reason marketers are reluctant to sell at N145 per litre is because of artificial scarcity; most private depots are empty. The few that have are warehousing the product for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!