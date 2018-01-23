 Why Obasanjo Released Statement Against Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Obasanjo Released Statement Against Buhari

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday publicly advised President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019. Obasanjo, in a lengthy and strongly-worded statement, also promoted what may become a political party, Coalition for Nigeria, CN. “I, therefore, will gladly join such a Movement when one is established as Coalition for Nigeria, CN, taking Nigeria to […]

The post Why Obasanjo Released Statement Against Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.