Why Obasanjo was picked as presidential candidate in 1999 – Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State, has disclosed why ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was picked as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 1999. Lamido disclosed that the search of a true national leader who could appease the South West for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections allegedly won […]

Why Obasanjo was picked as presidential candidate in 1999 – Sule Lamido

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

