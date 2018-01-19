 Why Obasanjo was picked as presidential candidate in 1999 – Sule Lamido | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Obasanjo was picked as presidential candidate in 1999 – Sule Lamido

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State, has disclosed why ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was picked as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 1999. Lamido disclosed that the search of a true national leader who could appease the South West for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections allegedly won […]

Why Obasanjo was picked as presidential candidate in 1999 – Sule Lamido

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.