Why People Don’t Understand Buhari – Dele Momodu

Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu has proffered a reason why many Nigerians misconceive President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions. He gave the explanation in an interview with The Punch published on Saturday. Momodu said Buhari’s uncommunicative nature makes it easy for people to read contrary meanings to his actions. Asked for his opinion about whether Buhari is sectional […]

The post Why People Don’t Understand Buhari – Dele Momodu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

