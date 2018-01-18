Why Samsung can’t establish plant in Nigeria

Samsung Electronics has said that one of the reasons for not establishing a manufacturing plant in Nigeria is because its market share in the country is not big enough. Mr Sung Yoon, the Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Electronics Africa, made this known during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos. Yoon said that though Samsung was the leading consumer electronic company in Nigeria, its share of the Nigerian market is smaller to South Africa’s.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

