Why Sergi Roberto is an unsung hero at Barcelona – UEFA.com
|
UEFA.com
|
Why Sergi Roberto is an unsung hero at Barcelona
UEFA.com
Sergi Roberto has signed a new contract, with Barcelona also setting a €500m buy-out clause for the 25-year-old; UEFA.com's Joe Walker explains why he is worth more than his weight in gold. Article top media content. Sergi Roberto: the beating heart of …
Sergi Roberto commits future to Barcelona
Sergi Roberto signs new four-and-a-half-year deal at Barcelona
Sergi Roberto agrees new Barcelona deal with mammoth €500m clause
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!