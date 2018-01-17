Why This Startup Took Part of Its Venture Funding in XRP

Announced Tuesday, the investment by Ripple executives in Omni feels ill-timed as the price of the coin has fallen more than 40 percent.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

