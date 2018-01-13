 Why Was IPOB Declared A Terrorist Group & Not Herdsmen – Charly Boy | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Was IPOB Declared A Terrorist Group & Not Herdsmen – Charly Boy

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

VIDEO: CHARLYBOY QUESTIONS PRESIDENT BUHARI’S SILENCE OVER TERRORIST HERDSMEN KILLINGS! Watch Video Below.. VIDEO: CHARLYBOY QUESTIONS PRESIDENT BUHARI’S SILENCE OVER TERRORIST HERDSMEN KILLINGS!#OurMumuDonDo pic.twitter.com/UlxWeYSjRu — Our Mumu Don Do (@OurMumuDonDo) January 12, 2018

The post Why Was IPOB Declared A Terrorist Group & Not Herdsmen – Charly Boy appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.