Wicked World! 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kills Mother Over A Missing Memory Card

A 17-old-boy has allegedly killed his mother over a missing memory card at Wassa in the Western Region of Ghana. According to Adom News reporter, Kofi Asante Enim, it was gathered that the accused, Emmanuel Gyan, last Monday January 15, had accused the mother of taking his memory card and subsequently confronted her on the […]

The post Wicked World! 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kills Mother Over A Missing Memory Card appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

